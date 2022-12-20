Cable One Grants Holiday Wishes to Local Nonprofit Organizations with More than $110,000 in Charitable Grants

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable One® awarded more than $110,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in need this holiday season across its 24-state footprint through the company's Charitable Giving Fund.

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

"We are committed to supporting non-profit organizations that have a meaningful impact in the cities and towns where we live and work," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "We have a personal stake in improving the communities we serve and believe it's our responsibility to help our communities grow and thrive - especially during tough economic times - with the assistance of grants from our Charitable Giving Fund."

Twenty-eight nonprofit organizations received grants during Cable One's most recent award period, including Texarkana College Foodbank in Texarkana, TX and Citizens About Progress in Springhill, LA.

Food insecurity was already rampant among college students before the pandemic. Nearly one-third (29 percent) of college students have missed a meal at least once a week since the pandemic. The Texarkana College Foodbank is committed to using its $5,000 grant to help fight hunger on campus and reduce holiday stress as college students navigate inflated living expenses and economic shifts, allowing them to focus on successfully completing the fall semester.

"We are so thankful to Cable One, and their readiness to step up to help us meet this need for our students," said Phillip Parrish, Foodbank Coordinator. "This grant will allow us to ensure that students have consistent access to food and enable them to focus on their education without added stress."

Citizens About Progress (CAP) trains future leaders of the Springhill, Louisiana community through education, enrichment, public service volunteering and mentoring to improve their quality of life. The $5,000 Charitable Giving Fund grant will be used to help fund its afterschool program.

"Citizens About Progress (CAP) is forever grateful to the Cable One Charitable Giving Fund. As with many small nonprofit organizations, funding is always a challenge to keep programs operating at no cost to those in need," said CAP President Terrell Mendenhall. "Citizens About Progress was at the end of a funding cycle when we got word that our application was approved. This very timely grant funding allows us to continue providing high-quality programming for youth in elementary grades in Springhill. Thank you to Cable One from the bottom of our hearts."

Nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2023 grants will open between April 1-30, 2023.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company's existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 2,600 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council

Supporting the mission of Special Olympics , which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2022, the company will have planted 120,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

Addressing food insecurity across its footprint through the donation of more than 46 tons of food and nearly $400,00 since 2018.

For more information about the Cable One Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-powered network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

