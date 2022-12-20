Nick Knight's "ikon-1" NFTs Met with Critical Acclaim

Ikon-1 by Nick Knight featuring Jazzelle (CNW Group/SHOWstudio) (PRNewswire)

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ikon-1 is the first major digital fashion NFT collection by renowned photographer Nick Knight starring Instagram sensation and model Jazzelle / @uglyworldwide and is a showcase for the work of 30 of the world's leading digital fashion designers. Each ikon-1 NFT acts as a membership providing priority access to wearable digital fashion, exclusive drops with like-minded communities, live broadcasts, and virtual events on the fashion and art platform SHOWstudio , as well as an exclusive ikon-1 metawardobe of AR wearables in collaboration with Digital Fashion marketplace DRESSX .

ikon-1 is an inspiring and compelling vision of Fashion's future in Web3 that I hope will inspire the much-needed change and adoption of technology in the fashion industry

- Nick Knight

Nick Knight is one of the earliest adopters of 3D scanning, bringing subjects and fashion into the virtual realm as early as 1998, just before he launched SHOWstudio. With 3D collaborations with icons like Kanye, Bjork, and Lady Gaga. In addition to make-up looks created by Jazelle Zanaughitti, the project features collaborations with legendary hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, world-renowned nail artist Marian Newman, and long-time SHOWstudio collaborator digital artist Tom Wandrag, among others.

"Knight is once again following his foresight, this time tapping into a technology that he believes will eventually be more culturally influential than fashion photography: Web3. [...] At a time when the traditional fashion industry and Web3 are still often at odds in terms of taste and tradition, Knight — who's built deep fashion and media relationships that are decades in the making — is uniquely positioned to break through.'"

- Meghan McDowell, Vogue Business

Long-term is the word for this project. Although riding the wave of a current technological obsession [...] – Knight's expansion of humanity into the webspace began over 20 years ago, at a time when fashion's relationship to the internet could be politely described as trepidatious."

- Alex Fury, AnOther Magazine

"There simply is no rule book when it comes to the British director. In fact, his entire vocation has been laser-focused on rejecting the formula that has dominated image-making throughout the decades. [...] A non-binary spearheader, Jazzelle is best known for a craft that subverts traditional beauty standards, instead celebrating the weird and wonderful."

- Bethanie Ryder, Jing Daily

About SHOWstudio:

SHOWstudio is an award-winning fashion website, founded and directed by Nick Knight, which has transformed the means of communicating fashion online by engaging with moving images in the digital age. Since its inception in November 2000, SHOWstudio's ground-breaking projects have included some of the earliest experiments with innovative technologies, including 3D imaging, avatar creation, artificial intelligence and interactives. The first to live stream a fashion show with Alexander McQueen's Plato's Atlantis in 2001, SHOWstudio has also been live broadcasting since the technology was in its infancy, redefining the manner in which fashion is presented via the Internet.

