SymphonyAI jumps 20 spots on the Chartis RiskTech 100

Enterprise AI leader's ranking propelled by the completeness of its financial crime prevention solutions and market potential

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, today announced it has achieved the 31st spot on the Chartis RiskTech® 100. The RiskTech 100 ranking is a combination of SymphonyAI product offering's overall functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation.

SymphonyAI's 20-spot advancement in the ranking follows the acquisition of NetReveal from BAE Systems in July and the launch of the NetReveal-Sensa Suite in October. The new NetReveal-Sensa Suite is a "no compromise" transaction and behavior monitoring offering that uniquely combines AI detection with intelligent alert management.

The NetReveal-Sensa Suite reduces the complexities and costs financial institutions face in financial crime detection by optimizing the use of AI in risk detection and alert management without complex integrations, delayed results, or mounting overheads. The suite is available as part of the latest NetReveal version, which also includes Sanctions PEP & Negative News, Transaction Filtering, Customer Due Diligence, and end-to-end Case Management.

Sidhartha Dash, chief researcher, Chartis Research, said: "Symphony AI's combination of a strong client base and modern platform, along with cutting edge algorithms and mathematical and computational frameworks, has positioned the company for success, which is reflected in its RiskTech 100 rankings."

The RiskTech 100 ranking follows earlier recognition of SymphonyAI NetReveal and SymphonyAI Sensa by Chartis. This includes the Chartis RiskTech® Quadrant for Name and Transaction Screening Solutions, Financial Crime Risk Management Systems Watchlist Screening and Monitoring Solutions, and KYC Solutions.

Mike Foster, president and CEO, SymphonyAI NetReveal, said: "This is further recognition of the advances the NetReveal products are making in turning the systems of record for financial crime into systems of intelligence. Together with Sensa, we will be able to deliver even better financial crime prevention and regulatory compliance that the global financial services market relies on."

Simon Moss, president and CEO, SymphonyAI Sensa, said: "This recognition by Chartis reflects the revolutionary nature of what we are bringing to the market. We are changing the face of fighting financial crime with true AI SaaS. SymphonyAI Sensa is built on a single code base that takes advantage of the most advanced AI models available and is fast to deploy and fast to results. It fits perfectly with and leverages the power inherent in SymphonyAI NetReveal."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Media contact: Chris Gale, Chris@GaleStrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI