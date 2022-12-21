Omnibus Package Includes Critical Support for American Families

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Congress included a historic reauthorization of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program (MIECHV), giving critical assistance to women and children in need. The bill, which doubles funding for the program over the next five years, has been included in an omnibus spending package expected to pass later this week. The Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022 reauthorizes (MIECHV) for five years, doubles the tribal set-aside, allows for the continuation of virtual home visiting and increases the federal investment.

Parents as Teachers, the nation's largest practitioner of home visiting services, endorsed the strong, bipartisan bill, which memorializes the late Congresswoman Walorksi, a champion of the MIECHV program. Parents as Teachers is thrilled to see this landmark bill included in the year-end omnibus.

"As the leader of an organization that reaches across the U.S., we regularly see how families benefit from home visiting, and the ways in which they need continued support," said Parents as Teachers President and Chief Executive Officer, Constance Gully. "This historic reauthorization will ensure more families will be able to receive critical home-visiting support that builds stronger family units and healthier children."

We deeply appreciate Congress, and especially the following legislators for working in a bipartisan manner for families in their states and across the country to ensure a strong future for families served by MIECHV.

About Parents as Teachers

Parents as Teachers' internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 38 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. Parents as Teachers currently serves more than 220,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, five other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., is a non-profit organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

