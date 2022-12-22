Bestway® USA Named "Top 100 Stakeholder Business" by Chandler Chamber of Commerce

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestway USA, the innovative and award-winning indoor and outdoor recreational brand, received yet another prestigious award recognizing it as a top employer. The Chandler Chamber of Commerce recently named Bestway USA as one of Chandler's "Top 100 Stakeholder Businesses" in 2022.

Bestway® has been committed to creating high quality and innovative products for 25 years. Today, Bestway® sells more than 1,000 different products across four categories. All product development centers and manufacturing factories are wholly owned by the company, ensuring top notch products at great price points. (PRNewsfoto/Bestway) (PRNewswire)

The company moved to its new, 129,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Chandler in 2021, and now employs over 90 full-time team members, and shipped over 43 million units to the U.S. market alone, contributing to local employment and the overall economy thanks to its efforts.

Since moving to Chandler, Bestway USA has also reached out to many locally based organizations such as national relief organization, Feed the Children and iCAN, a Chandler youth organization, to give back and support the community.

"We are proud to call Chandler our home, and we are grateful for the support and relationships we're fostering in this community," says Scott Schellase, Bestway USA's CEO. "Our culture and the people we are attracting to Bestway USA have never been better, and I am excited to see where we continue to go in the coming years."

Terri Kimble, President & CEO of the Chandler Chamber, believes it is important to celebrate the success of businesses like Bestway because "these contributions help make Chandler a distinct and thriving center for business in Arizona."

Bestway representatives accepted the award on behalf of the company at the State of the Business Community Event hosted by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce in November. The company looks forward to continued success in Chandler.

To learn more about Bestway USA and view current open positions, please visit BestwayUSA.com or reach out to Marketing@bestwaycorp.us.

About Bestway USA

For nearly 30 years, Bestway® has designed and produced high-quality, innovative inflatable recreational items to bring joy, relaxation and fun to people's lives around the world. With its U.S. office based in Chandler, Arizona, Bestway sells more than 1,100 products in 110 countries worldwide and 1 in 80 people around the globe purchase a Bestway product each year. Awarded "Best Climate Change Performance" at its production facilities, Bestway is committed to sustainable and environmentally friendly business practices and has a goal of deriving 10% of its energy from solar power by 2025.

