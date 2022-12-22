InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Bathtubs (RSJ-114)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier that can be positioned between an individual and a bathtub to improve sanitary conditions," said an inventor, from San Bernadino, Calif., "so I invented the SHIY SHIY. My design prevents contact with cleaning chemicals, dirt and germs while soaking in a bathtub."

The invention provides a sanitary way to soak in any bathtub. In doing so, it prevents cross contamination from person to person. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply, use and remove so it is ideal for households, hotels, college dormitories, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSJ-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

