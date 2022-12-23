AVMA-championed One Health legislation passes Congress

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A provision directing the development of a One Health Framework across the federal government was included in the final spending bill of the year. The legislation passed derives from the AVMA-championed Advancing Emergency Preparedness Through One Health Act that was introduced at the beginning of the 117th Congress. With passage, Congress will now direct federal agencies to develop and submit a national One Health Framework to collaboratively address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness.

The legislation will help strengthen the nation's preparedness for diseases that can spread between animals and humans.

One Health is the concept that human, animal, and environmental health are all intertwined. This collaborative effort will result in government agencies working together to help better prevent, prepare for, and respond to zoonotic diseases.

"The One Health legislation passed today will help strengthen the nation's preparedness for diseases that can spread between animals and humans," said Dr. Lori Teller, AVMA president. "We have all witnessed the significant threat that zoonotic diseases pose to our society. With animals, humans, and the environment being more interconnected than ever, the AVMA applauds Congress for taking this crucial step forward in fully implementing a One Health Framework so we can better protect public health."

By developing a comprehensive federal One Health Framework there will be improved coordination between federal agencies that study human and animal health and the environment. This will provide a more integrated approach to One Health work across the federal government. Once enacted, the AVMA will work with Congress and federal agencies on the implementation of the legislation.

