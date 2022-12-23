FREEPORT LNG PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESTART OF ITS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today updated the timing of the initial restart of its liquefaction facility. The company continues to make notable progress on its path towards the restart of liquefaction operations. As of December 23rd, the reconstruction work necessary to commence initial operations is substantially complete, and the company is submitting responses to the last remaining questions included in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's December 12 data request.

Freeport LNG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freeport LNG) (PRNewswire)

Given the time needed for the regulatory agencies to review the company's responses and to seek any necessary clarification, Freeport LNG now does not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January 2023. The company continues to have close, collaborative engagement with the regulatory agencies and that engagement will continue as Freeport LNG works towards the safe restart of its facility.

ABOUT FREEPORT LNG

Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's three train, 15 MTPA liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and second largest in the U.S. Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant of its kind in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility's electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90% relative to gas turbine-driven liquefaction facilities. Freeport plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019. Further information can be found on Freeport's website at www.freeportlng.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeport LNG