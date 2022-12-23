InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Stores (TLP-196)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to grip and open a plastic bag when shopping in a store," said an inventor, from Traverse City, Mich., "so I invented the GRIP. My sanitary design could help to reduce the spread of germs when bagging groceries and other items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to open plastic bags used in grocery and retail stores. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lick the fingers. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and retail establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp