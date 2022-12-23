VNA of Central Jersey Expands Access to Vital Community Health Services in Red Bank

New community health center will bring new primary, dental, chiropractic and mental health care services to the west side of Red Bank

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center (VNACJ CHC) and Denholtz Properties is announcing the opening of a new, state-of-the-art community health center in the heart of downtown Red Bank.

The 4,800-square-foot space at 64-66 Bridge Avenue is in a two-story retail building situated just blocks from downtown Red Bank owned by Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company. Opening December 27, the new location will be closer to Red Bank's Downtown area and train station than its current 2,500-square-foot, second-floor office at 188 E. Bergen Place. It will also afford its clients increased access to high-quality and affordable services, including dental care, as well as expanded primary care services, chiropractic, behavioral and mental health care services.

The location's downtown proximity will also enable the VNACJ to work more closely with partner organizations such as JBJ Soul Kitchen, Lunch Break, the Red Bank Family YMCA and St. Anthony's Church.

"We are excited for the new opportunities that this larger, more accessible space will present for the Community Health Center," said Christopher Rinn, CEO of the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center. "Accessibility is a central part of our mission and values, which is why it is so important for us to ensure that our location or office size is never a deterrent to care. As we begin to transition into this new space, we look forward to more opportunities to provide our comprehensive, high-quality, and affordable services while continuing to serve as a pillar of health care for all Red Bank residents."

"Since our move to Red Bank in 2019, Denholtz Properties has been driven by a desire to make a powerful impact in the community that we call home," said Steven Denholtz, CEO of Denholtz Properties. "We are excited to welcome the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center to our Bridge Avenue property to help them to continue to bring important community-focused healthcare to the Red Bank community for years to come."

"Federally Qualified Health Centers play a key role in providing New Jersey residents with the quality, affordable health care they need, regardless of their financial situation," said Governor Phil Murphy. "By expanding the services they offer and relocating their center to the heart of downtown Red Bank across from a regional train station, the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey is improving accessibility of care on behalf of the individuals who need it most. I applaud VNACJ for their ongoing efforts to bring critical health care services to underserved communities in our state."

"Providing easy, affordable access to quality health care within a community leads to better health outcomes for its residents. It's also at the very heart of public health efforts," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli. "Congratulations to the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center on its opening of a new, expanded health center and building on its commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities in Monmouth County."

"The VNACJ Community Health Center in Red Bank provides a wide range of necessary, affordable and quality health services to sick and suffering patients in our community," said Rep. Chris Smith who championed and secured $400,000 in federal support to help complete the project. "These new federal dollars will help expand outreach and capacity so that more residents in our area can be served and can have greater access to much-needed health care and treatments."

"On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to congratulate the VNACJ CHC on their new facility in downtown Red Bank," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "This new facility will continue to expand access to care for County residents and we look forward to continuing to work with the VNACJ CHC on future endeavors."

"As a staunch supporter of the VNA, I am thrilled to see the opening of the new Health Center in Red Bank," said State Senator Vin Gopal. "The VNA provides essential and indispensable support to residents across New Jersey, and now Red Bank residents will be able to take advantage of that care right in their backyards. Thank you to Mayor Menna, Christopher Rinn, and Steve Denholtz for working together to provide access to care. "

Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna added, "From day one, Steven Denholtz and the Denholtz Properties team have been a transformative force for positive change in our local community. We thank them for their significant investments in housing, economic growth, community programs, and, now, healthcare, and are looking forward to working with them in the years to come. And we are grateful for community partners like VNACJ for helping improve the lives of our residents through access to great, comprehensive care, especially during these challenging times."

"We are thrilled the residents of Red Bank will have increased access to VNACJ's high-quality and affordable primary care and other services," said Jenna Vaccaro, Board Chair of VNACJ. "We look forward to supporting VNACJ and its mission of building healthy communities."

Patients with previously scheduled appointments at VNACJ's current location will be contacted with more information.

Beginning with its first community health center in Asbury Park in 1994, the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey has remained committed to improving the health and well-being of individuals by providing high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive health care services directly in local communities. Over nearly three decades, the VNA of Central Jersey has significantly expanded its service offerings to encompass a range of care, including primary care, prenatal care, HIV/AIDS services, behavioral care, dentistry, podiatry and chiropractic care offered out of locations in Asbury Park, Freehold, Keyport and Red Bank.

The VNACJ offers comprehensive primary care and wellness services for all ages at four locations throughout Monmouth County in Asbury Park, Freehold, Keyport and Red Bank.

About VNACJ

The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center, Inc. (VNACJ CHC) has remained an integral part of Monmouth County for more than 27 years, providing comprehensive primary and preventative care for infants, children, and adults. The team of expert physicians and certified nurse practitioners specializes in primary care for the entire family, as well as prenatal and gynecological care, disease prevention, behavioral health, dental care, chiropractic care, podiatry, lab testing, and more. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, the VNACJ CHC provides care at a sliding scale cost—meaning that quality of care is never dictated by ability to pay. VNACJ Health Centers are conveniently located in Asbury Park, Freehold, Keyport, and Red Bank. The VNACJ CHC works across its four locations to fulfill its mission of building healthy communities and enhancing well-being. For more information about the VNACJ CHC, please visit www.vnachc.org .

About Denholtz Properties

Denholtz Properties is a commercial real estate investment and development company with a diversified portfolio of assets in strategic markets across the eastern United States. Based in Red Bank, N.J. with a regional headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Denholtz Properties specializes in the acquisition and development of ground-up multifamily, industrial/flex and office properties. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to excellence, Denholtz Properties highly experienced executive team is committed to providing outsized investment returns through opportunistic and strategic real estate investment. Additional information for Denholtz Properties is available online at www.denholtz.com.

