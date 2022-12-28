As Anxiety Levels Rise, New Documentary Urges Rethinking Happiness and What It Means to Live a Good Life.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In this new documentary feature film, Fairways to Happiness https://fairwaystohappiness.com/ an American expat in The United Arab Emirates—the first country in the world to have established a Ministry of Happiness—investigates individual ideas of happiness while a British amateur golfer attempts to conquer the course.

An American in Dubai explores people's ideas of happiness while a British amateur golfer tries to conquer the course.

Experts and expats from across the globe—including a priest, a monk, educators and everyday folk narrate the complex journey to contentment. At the same time, the film follows Eugene, struggling to lower his score on the golf course—a quest that often mirrors the emotional rollercoaster of life.

"I read the World Happiness Report and was taken by the idea that happiness could be quantified, as well as how the science of the relatively new fields of positive psychology and wellbeing science were being leveraged in The United Arab Emirates to improve society at large." —Doug Morrione (Director)

The story extends from the iconic skylines and golf courses of Dubai to Nepal, England, Ukraine, Australia, the United States, Bangladesh and other destinations to see how life in people's home countries juxtaposes with their lives in Dubai.

The film also explores the growing emphasis on well-being science and positive education in schools as students, parents and educators attempt to navigate the perils of a social media landscape where children are now living two lives—online and in the real world.

"I've asked thousands of parents, 'what do you most want in life for your child?' and the answer is things like happiness, health, civility, life satisfaction, contentment and meaning. And then I ask parents 'what do schools teach?' and they say literacy, numeracy, science, discipline, and conformity. Notice how little overlap there is between what schools teach and what we most want in life for our children." — Martin E.P. Seligman, Ph.D., Zellerbach Family Professor of Psychology and Director of the Positive Psychology Center, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Fairways to Happiness is a Route 201 Media production. The film was shot, directed and edited by Douglas Morrione. This is his second feature documentary and follows his award-winning film about cowboy artists from the American West, Everything in the Song is True.

Route 201 Media, LLC

Watch the Movie: https://fairwaystohappiness.com/watch/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Route 201 Media