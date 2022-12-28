Patriot PAWS Prison Training Program Named National Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that Patriot PAWS Service Dogs and its Prison Training Program was selected as the national winner of the prestigious 2022 Community Partnership Award.

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, which is based in Rockwall, Texas, received the Thomas J. Moran Award, which is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

Established in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is dedicated to training and providing service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobility disabilities. In 2008, they expanded their Service Dog Training Program to serve more veterans in need through a unique partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The Patriot PAWS Prison Training Program engages inmates in raising and training Patriot PAWS Service Dogs for the benefit of our nation's heroes. At the same time, the program provides incarcerated women and men with skills, training and the opportunity to give back to their community while also building a career path for when they one day re-enter society.

"We are thrilled, surprised and humbled to be named Mutual of America's 2022 Community Partnership Award national award winner," said Lori Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. "Their generous support enables us to continue providing specially trained service dogs to veterans who bear the visible and invisible scars of war, helping them to rebuild their self-reliance and emotional stability, and restore their quality of life."

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

