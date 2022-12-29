Contests
InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Use at Laundromats (FED-2442)

Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was using the Laundromat and didn't want to place my clean laundry in the dirty baskets," said an inventor, from Kent, Wash., "so I invented the LAUNDRY MAT MATE. My design eliminates worry and contamination when transferring laundry or using the baskets at a Laundromat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a laundry accessory that would ease the transfer of clothing between machines when using a Laundromat. It also offers a more sanitary way to use laundry baskets at the Laundromat. As a result, it prevents clean laundry from falling on the floor or getting dirty. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use Laundromats. It has a pocket to put your keys, coins, cell phone, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-accessory-for-use-at-laundromats-fed-2442-301708704.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.