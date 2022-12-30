InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Basketball Goal System (HTM-4235)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to set up and use a portable basketball goal system that can be transported to any location," said an inventor, from South Haven, Miss., "so I invented the BILLY GOAL. My design would be easy to transport and set up at home, in a park, in a neighborhood, a yard, picnic grounds, church function, camping grounds or anywhere."

The invention provides a portable basketball goal system for use at various locations. In doing so, it enables you to play or practical basketball in a lot, driveway or any other location. As a result, it increases convenience and fun and it eliminates the need to find a traditional basketball court. The invention features a versatile, portable and extendable design that is quick and easy to assemble and disassemble so it is ideal for basketball players, families with children, the general population, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it is pandemic friendly for families.

