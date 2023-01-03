InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Sheet Set for Beds (NJD-2491)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a solution to the constant problem of the frustrating, time-consuming and non-practical process of making one's bed. With standard mattress sheets, it can take up to ten minutes or more if the corners slip or if it doesn't fit perfectly," said an inventor, from Lakewood, N.J. "With this innovative format, one can achieve a secured mattress sheet with very minimal effort, in under one minute."

The SMART SHEETS PLUS provides an easy, simple and fast way to secure mattress sheets in minutes. In doing so, it eliminates hassles and frustrations associated with sheets slipping from the corners. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort when making the bed. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, nursing homes, the military, and anyone who sleeps on a bed. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

