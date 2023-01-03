Peraton Awarded $2.25 Billion Contract to Provide Background Investigation Field Work Services to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Peraton brings over 19 years of experience as the incumbent to the DCSA contract

DCSA is the primary investigative service provider for the federal government

RESTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to provide background investigation field work services. DCSA is the primary investigative service provider for the federal government and conducts over two million investigations per year for civilian and military applicants and current employees, including federal contractors and consultants. The contract is worth up to $2.25 billion over five years.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

Bringing over 19 years of experience, this award is a testament of our continued partnership...

Peraton will be completing nationwide background investigation services for DCSA to support several different types of government suitability determinations, including those pertaining to government employment, government contract personnel assignments, U.S. Armed Forces personnel acceptance, and trusted access permissions for government facilities, information, and information systems.

"As the incumbent for this contract and bringing over 19 years of experience as the leading industry provider, Peraton is proud to continue our relationship with the largest cleared network of nationwide background investigator services," said Stu Shea, chairman, president, CEO of Peraton. "This award is a testament of our continued partnership to enhance DSCA's mission success and provide comprehensive background investigation support services."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton