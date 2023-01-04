Aura Named a Mom's Choice Award Gold Recipient in Family-Friendly Apps and Software Category

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, has been named a Mom's Choice Awards ® (MCA) Gold Recipient for being among the best in family-friendly apps and software. MCA is a prestigious award that employs a rigorous testing model to determine the best products and services for families. Aura's online safety platform is tailor-made for families to ensure their digital lives are secure and private.

"There is an onslaught of cybercrime impacting American families, with almost $7 billion lost by Americans in the last year alone," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "At Aura, we have made it our mission to do something about this growing issue and help families stay safe online by protecting their identities, finances, privacy and more. The recognition by the Mom's Choice Awards affirms our ability to have a positive impact on families, and to help make the internet a safer place for everyone."

The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost. To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

Aura is reimagining online safety for families, offering proactive and comprehensive protection in one simple, easy-to-use app. The company is bringing much needed innovation to the consumer cybersecurity space and demystifying the inner workings of staying safe online by creating the first truly proactive solution for families.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com .

