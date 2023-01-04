DYMA BRANDS AND WELCH'S FORM EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING AMERICA'S WELL-LOVED JAMS AND JELLIES TO MORE CONSUMERS

DYMA to Serve as End-to-End Partner producing and distributing Welch's Jam & Jellies portion controlled packs

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice manufacturing, is partnering with Welch Food Inc. ("Welch's") to be the exclusive food service distributor for Welch's portion control jams and jellies.

DYMA will serve as an end-to-end partner to Welch's for foodservice, responsible for packaging design, production, fulfillment and more. The jams and jellies – which will come in Concord grape, mixed fruit, strawberry, and apple flavors – will be offered in DYMA's signature single serve pouches and cups, enabling operators to serve customers that eat on-the-go. In particular, DYMA looks forward to offering Welch's Concord Grape Jelly, known for its bold, straight-off-the-vine flavor made from US-grown Concord grapes. The jams and jellies will be available at foodservice and convenience venues across the nation.

"We are excited to partner with Welch's on their jams and jellies that are so well-loved by Americans," said Diego Rondon, Chief Commercial Officer of DYMA. "This partnership enables us to combine our foodservice expertise with a high-quality product that has strong brand value. We look forward to bringing Welch's jams and jellies to more meals."

Under this exclusive partnership, the products will be available in early 2023.

