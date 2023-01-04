InventHelp Inventors Develop New Medicine Bottle Organizer (PBT-250)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a means to store, organize and label medications in one location," said one of two inventors, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so we invented the MEDICINE BOTTLE ORGANIZER. Our design can be stored on a counter, in a cabinet, or on the wall for convenient access."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to organize and label medicine bottles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing medications in a bag or box. As a result, it ensures that medications are visible and organized and it could lessen the chance of forgetting to take a necessary medication. The invention features a convenient and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who require numerous medications and their caretakers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

