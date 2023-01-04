LG Art Lab's latest enhancements leverage unique features of the Hedera network to benefit NFT artists and art lovers

Simple, seamless, and secure transaction processing, digital art authentication, and guaranteed fair royalty distribution are just a few of the upgrades to LG Art Lab - LG Electronics' curated art NFT marketplace built on Hedera

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its recent launch on the Hedera network, LG Art Lab has continued to promote innovation and provide accessibility to the digital art world. With the latest upgrades, LG Art Lab further solidifies its position as a leading curator of digital art.

(PRNewsfoto/Hedera) (PRNewswire)

Fine art lovers can now simply and securely purchase curated digital artwork at home via LG Art Lab on LG Smart TVs with Blade Wallet, the network's fastest growing wallet. The team collaborated with enterprise Web3 solution providers, Blade Labs, to introduce simple and secure purchasing of NFTs. LG Art Lab continues to reduce the friction of transitioning between Web2 and Web3 activities, accelerating personal and enterprise adoption of Hedera's distributed ledger technology.

In addition to providing greater accessibility, LG Electronics is committed to exclusively offer authentic digital artwork for LG Art Lab, through trusted and established art sources from across the world. The LG team also continues to champion artist rights by introducing mutually agreed royalties to the NFTs available through its marketplace. This empowers artists to automatically receive royalties every time their work is sold and re-sold, without any requirement of additional intervention or work. By focusing on accessibility and authenticity, LG Electronics is helping further democratize the art world and empowering creators through LG Art Lab.

LG Art Lab is a fully interactive digital marketplace that allows users to trade high quality digital artwork and enjoy them on LG's Smart TVs. Hedera's distributed ledger technology is known for its unparalleled delivery of enterprise-grade security, speed, and scalability. Responsible for the creation of over 40% of all accounts on the network, Blade has quickly become the most globally adopted wallet on Hedera, available as an app on Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a Google Chrome Web extension. From its enterprise grade security to its list of global partners, Blade Wallet is trusted by some of the largest companies on earth.

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About Blade Labs

Blade Labs is a Web3 solution provider for enterprises, with a mission to enable the next billion users to safely and seamlessly transition between Web2 and Web3 activities via its frictionless onboarding, simple integrations and secure payment options. Its flagship product, Blade Wallet, is a fully audited, self-custody, enterprise-grade Web3 wallet responsible for the creation over 40% of all new accounts on Hedera.

Another suite of products created by the Blade Labs team to further its mission, BladeLinks, provides single-click solutions for user onboarding and registration, as well as NFT creation, sale, and distribution.

Finally, Blade Console is a web portal with low- and no-code Web3 developer tools facilitating user experience customization, quick-fire product launches, and advanced analytics via a user-friendly online dashboard.

To contact the Blade team or for more information on Blade Wallet, please visit www.bladewallet.io.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

