Monogoto and RAKwireless partner to offer seamless connectivity for IoT devices via LTE-M and LoRa

LOS ANGELES and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogoto, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for cellular IoT announces a new partnership with RAKwireless, a pioneer in wireless end-to-end solutions and IoT technology. Together, Monogoto and RAKwireless will help developers to drive innovation by adding Private LoRa connectivity to Public cellular LTE-M / NB-IoT.

By offering this integrated solution, developers can add LoRa® to their existing or new LTE-M and NB-IoT products. In relevant areas, the gateway for LoRaWAN® by RAKwireless can be deployed allowing nearby devices to seamlessly switch to LoRa.

Both the IoT device and the LoRaWAN gateway will get public cellular connectivity from the global Monogoto network.

"Partnering with RAKwireless is an excellent way to combine the best of both LoRa and cellular technologies to ensure our customers enjoy the best of both worlds with a truly complete and seamless global connectivity service," said Maor Efrati, Co-Founder & CTO at Monogoto.

Ken Yu, CEO at RAKwireless added: "We are very excited about our partnership with Monogoto. This will allow us to provide seamless connectivity leveraging public cellular on top of our LoRaWAN modules and gateways, globally and regionally.

The LoRa Alliance provides the following description: The LoRaWAN® specification is a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated 'things' to the internet in regional, national or global networks, and targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

By leveraging the benefits of LoRa and public global cellular connectivity, IoT devices can seamlessly detect the presence of these networks and switch in real time according their needs: higher throughput and global availability with cellular, lower battery usage and coverage extension with LoRa.

Visit Monogoto (Booth #11023) at CES, January 5 - 8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is the first ever private-public cellular cloud - Enabling public and private seamless connectivity for any project with global connectivity alongside private LTE/5G networks. Monogoto provides global Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity using powerful APIs that enable enterprises and developers to design, build, manage, control and scale their IoT applications quickly and securely. Enterprises use the Monogoto platform to connect and control cellular-based sensors and devices, such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages, and leverage its APIs to provide enhanced flexibility and capabilities like cybersecurity, procurement, and IT management. Visit Monogoto online at www.monogoto.io

About RAKwireless

RAKwireless is a committed market leader in the globally evolving IoT landscape. The brand is passionate about eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Their goal is to create easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products that are accessible for all. They are working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before. Visit RAK online at www.rakwireless.com/en-us

