Pioneer Management Consulting Promotes Laura Nelson to General Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting is excited to announce the promotion of Laura Nelson to General Manager of its Minneapolis office. Nelson originally joined Pioneer Management Consulting as the Practice Director of Organizational Change management three years ago after serving as Cargill's Transformation Management Office (TMO) Change Lead. She has also served as a consultant for Target and Accenture.

Nelson initially joined the team as their Practice Director for Organizational Change. She then transitioned into the role of Managing Director, where her steadfast dedication to the firm's clients made her the obvious choice for General Manager.

Molly Koenen , Partner and Owner, states:

"She's a very strong client advocate and is dedicated to client satisfaction. She has a relentless focus on delivery; it actually keeps her up at night."

Carving Out a Bigger Territory

Pioneer has experienced exponential growth since it was originally founded in 2009. For the last two years, the firm has landed on the Minneapolis-St. Paul Fast 50 list , which honors 50 privately held companies in the Twin Cities with the fastest revenue growth over the previous year. Pioneer also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 , ranking at number 2198.

The firm, which now has offices in both Minneapolis and Denver and boasts 65 employees, is currently looking to fill 12 additional positions and plans to expand into other Midwestern markets in the coming years. Though the consulting services market is growing worldwide as businesses look for new ways to maximize efficiency and add scalability, this space is also characterized by aggressive competition.

Pioneer believes its 269% compounded annual growth rate is the result of the following strategies:

Approaching every decision it makes through the lens of its core values: humble, hungry, and connected

Creating new ways for employees to stay connected to the organization, their colleagues and their clients, resulting in a 99% employee engagement score

Focusing on complete client satisfaction, so much so that it only incents consultants to do good work, resulting in a 97% client satisfaction score

opening their second office in Denver, CO , in 2022 Introducing a national organizational design andin, in 2022

Leaving a Lasting Footprint

The team's ambitions also extend beyond comprehensive consulting services. By 2025, they intend to form a venture capital firm to help entrepreneurs and startups transition from early-stage to growth. For many firms in this space, funding startups may represent a priority shift. However, at its core, Pioneer is dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and giving back to the communities it serves. Therefore, giving entrepreneurs and community leaders the chance to do more good in the world faster is a natural progression.

About Pioneer Management Consulting

Pioneer Management Consulting is a business management consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Its Denver office, located in the Lower Highlands District, was opened earlier this year. Pioneer was founded by Brian Westerhaus in 2009 to help midsize to enterprise-scale businesses navigate complex transformation projects through four disciplines: strategy, execution, organizational change, and data analytics. Its core values, humble, hungry, and connected, inform all of the firm's decisions. Learn more at PioneerManagementConsulting.com .

