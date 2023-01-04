SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. - CRBU

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRBU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Caribou and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around July 26, 2021, Caribou conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 19 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.

Then, on December 12, 2022, Caribou issued a press release "report[ing] new 12-month clinical data from cohort 1 in the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial, which show long-term durability following a single infusion of CB-010 at the initial dose level 1 (40x106 CAR-T cells)." Among other results, Caribou reported that "3 of 6 patients maintained a durable CR [complete response] at 6 months" and "2 of 6 patients maintain a long-term CR at the 12 month scan and remain on the trial".

On this news, Caribou's stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 9.03%, to close at $8.16 per share on December 12, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

