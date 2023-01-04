SOSi HIRES FORMER RAYTHEON EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

RESTON, Va., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi announced today that it hired former Raytheon executive, Daniel Almasy as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Almasy will be responsible for workforce planning and development, talent acquisition and training, compensation and benefits, labor relations, employee engagement and communications, and diversity and inclusion programming.

Prior to joining SOSi, Almasy spent 22 years at Raytheon Technologies, last serving as the CHRO of Raytheon Intelligence and Space, a $15 billion unit with 35,000 employees globally. Prior roles included Vice President of Human Resources and Security at Raytheon Intelligence and Information Systems and Director of Human Resources at Raytheon Technical Services.

"Dan is among the most seasoned and accomplished HR executives in our industry," said SOSi CEO Julian Setian. "His experience implementing effective leadership and workforce development programs at one of the largest and most successful companies in the Defense and Aerospace Industry is unparalleled, and it reflects where SOSi is headed in the future."

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, SOSi provides mission-critical engineering, intelligence and logistics solutions to the U.S. government and commercial customers. We rise to every challenge, managing many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

