WHY THE U.S. MINT DOMINATES THE PLATINUM COIN MARKET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United States Mint dominates the global platinum coin market, but it didn't strike its first platinum coin until 1997. This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss the story of how the Platinum Eagle coin was launched.

When the U.S. Mint first looked into producing platinum coins, the markets were primarily in Canada and Japan. Winning over both markets would be necessary to establish the U.S. Mint as the lead producer of platinum coins, so Mint Director Diehl developed a plan to win over the Japanese market. Knowing that displays of respect are important in Japanese culture, Diehl traveled to Japan to meet the patriarch of a family that controlled the Japanese coin distribution market and discuss the design plans for the coin the Mint had decided on.

Using the Statue of Liberty as a symbol of American values, the American Platinum Eagle features a closeup of Lady Liberty's face, with the motto "In God We Trust" on the obverse and a classic eagle design on the coin's reverse.

Director Diehl's visit was a success, and the Platinum Eagle became popular in both Japan and around the world. Not long after the coin was launched, it took over 70% of the platinum coin market. The success of the program paved the way for further projects by the Mint, such as the 50 Statehood Quarters program and the Ultra-High Relief Double Eagle championed by Director Moy.

