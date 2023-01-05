Curve Health Names Healthcare Veteran Matthew A. Michela as CEO to Expand Reach of Senior Care Platform

Previously, Michela was President and CEO of medical imaging company Life Image

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, developer of the leading telehealth and analytics care platform for seniors, today announced the appointment of Matthew A. Michela as Chief Executive Officer. Michela has been a leader in healthcare for nearly four decades, having worked across multiple sectors comprising healthcare innovation, delivery, financing, and patient care.

"Matthew has a demonstrated track record of success in healthcare, from the payer perspective to service providers, and contract negotiation to disease management," said Dr. Ling Wong, Curve Health Board Member and Senior Advisor at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "His experiences will be vital as Curve Health enters this next phase of growth and customer recruitment."

Prior to joining Curve Health, Michela served as President, CEO, and Director of Life Image, a medical imaging and exchange network company. Previously he held senior leadership roles at Healthways, a global provider of well-being improvement solutions, and Care Management International, a care management services provider he co-founded in 2006. Michela also founded and led healthcare management services startup 2MPlus, as well as cell and gene therapy biotechnology company CellNexus.

As CEO, Michela will lead Curve Health through the company's planned expansion across the U.S. to connect more seniors and care providers.

Curve Health's comprehensive platform ensures that at-risk patients have access to medical professionals. Thanks to innovations in telemedicine, health information exchange, data and predictive analytics, and billing integrations, the Curve Health solution helps patients avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital, and enables skilled nursing facilities, healthcare systems, and provider groups to improve both cost and quality of senior care.

"Curve Health provides seniors with the care they need, at the time they need it, in the most cost effective manner possible," said Michela. "Over the next several years, we expect Curve to expand its customer base of skilled nursing care facilities and become the largest remote provider network for senior care in the U.S."

Curve Health believes in healthcare without walls. Curve's platform incorporates telemedicine, health information exchange, data & predictive analytics; facilitating frictionless patient care resulting in higher quality care + smarter billing.

