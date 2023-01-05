K&N Engineering Launches New Industrial Group Offering Sustainable Air Filtration Solutions for Data Centers and other Industrial Applications

K&N Engineering brings a legacy of air filtration innovation to new markets with washable, reusable, high-performance air filter solutions

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, the company behind high-performance automotive filtration solutions, announces its new industrial group created to bring high-performance, sustainable, air filtration solutions to providers of mission critical infrastructure, including data centers and other industrial applications and markets.

K&N Engineering logo (PRNewswire)

Thousands of tons of air filter waste produced by data centers end up in landfills each year. Just as the company transformed the automotive industry more than 50 years ago, K&N Engineering is revolutionizing data centers and other industrial applications with first-of-its-kind, high-performance and reusable air filter solutions. K&N Engineering's proprietary air filtration technology saves money, lowers energy costs, and provides significant sustainability benefits for data center and other industrial applications everywhere.

"Disposing of conventional air filters has not only become more challenging and expensive, but is highly unsustainable and environmentally irresponsible," comments Randy Bays, CEO of K&N Engineering. "In 2021 alone, data centers worldwide contributed to 2.4 percent of global energy consumption. Our industrial group was formed to help solve these issues. K&N Engineering strives to maintain our legacy of premium air filtration and the highest standards of performance. Innovation and performance are quite literally the values K&N is built on and we're thrilled to bring our long-standing leadership and commitment to air filtration solutions to other critical industries."

With a rich history of innovation and premium product performance, K&N Engineering is dedicated to eliminating single-use air filter waste, among other environmentally-focused energy and cost savings initiatives. The company will make a significant announcement about the details and availability of the first and only, high-performance, fully washable, reusable and sustainability-focused air filters on the market for data centers and other industrial applications during PTC'23 January 15-18 in Honolulu, Hawaii . Visit K&N Engineering's booth #6 in The Hub at PTC'23 to learn more.

About K&N Engineering

K&N Engineering is the Industrial Group of the world-famous automotive air filter manufacturer K&N. Expanding on its 50-year legacy of performance and innovation, K&N Engineering is revolutionizing the data center and industrial application markets with sustainability-focused air filtration solutions. The company's high-performance, washable, reusable air filtration products offer a 15+ year life cycle and are proven to reduce power consumption, drive economic efficiency and provide sustainable solutions to data centers and industrial markets across the globe. To learn more about K&N Engineering's Industrial Group, visit www.knfilters.com/industrial or email us at nowaste@knfilters.com .

