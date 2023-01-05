TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California Inc. against Twist Bioscience Corporation

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 10, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWST) common stock between December 13, 2019 and November 14, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 10, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

On November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a research report, alleging that the Company is a "cash-burning inferno" and that it is "operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy." The report further claimed that Twist's purported DNA chip technology is a "farce," that the Company's growth and revenues are unsustainable, and that the Company is perpetuating its fraud through false reporting of capital expenditures and gross margins.

On this news, Twist's stock price fell $7.57, or 19.9%, to close at $30.43 per share on November 15, 2022.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

