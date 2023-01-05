VIRGINIA TRANSFORMER TO INAUGURATE NEW PLANT

5th PLANT IN ITS PORTFOLIO TO FURTHER EXTEND ITS POSITION OF SHORTEST LEAD TIMES IN THE INDUSTRY

New Plant in Chihuahua to Produce Transformers Up To 100 MVA with Capability to Expand Product Range to Larger Transformers in the Future.

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Transformer, the largest US-owned manufacturer of electrical transformers in North America with the shortest lead times in the industry, will officially inaugurate its new state-of-the-art, 130,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Chihuahua on February 10. The new plant began production in late October 2022 and has begun to ship transformers. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the plant will be on February 10, 2023.

Virginia Transformer will inaugurate its new state-of-the-art, 130,000 square foot facility in Chihuahua on Feb 10 .

The new plant is the fifth in Virginia Transformer's portfolio and will further extend the Company's leadership in having the shortest lead times in the industry. Depending upon the size needed, Virginia Transformer can deliver a custom-made, state-of-the-art transformer in less than half the time of the rest of the industry.

"Our new plant in Chihuahua is a technical achievement in every way," said Prabhat Jain, Virginia Transformer CEO/CTO. "The new plant is the most sophisticated transformer operation in North America," added Jain. "Right now, the plant can produce transformers up to 100 MVA serving a variety of markets. As it matures, we will expand the product range to include larger transformers for our customers who need units in shorter time to support their projects."

"As amazing as the new plant is with robots to move units, no forklift trucks, full A/C, white floors, the training our team has done to ready the more than 350 people to make transformers there, is equally amazing. Their commitment to excellence and our customers, warms the heart," said Jain.

Virginia Transformer's other manufacturing facilities are in Pocatello, Idaho; Rincon, Georgia; Roanoke, Virginia; and the first plant in Chihuahua, Mexico. For more information, visit www.vatransformer.com.

