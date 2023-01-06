Envoy Solutions Builds Momentum in the Southeast with Delta Packaging & Supply Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Flowood, Miss.-based Delta Packaging & Supply. The industry-leading packaging distributor offers a wide range of flexible packaging materials, automated packaging equipment, and efficient packaging solutions to a broad range of industries. Delta Packaging & Supply partners with manufacturers to provide its clients with direct pricing on a long list of industrial packaging products, custom poly bags and film, tapes, strapping, machines, and more. For more than 35 years, the company's packaging innovations have provided cost savings for its clients throughout the U.S. The acquisition expands Envoy Solutions' national footprint, particularly in the Southeast where it has established a strong and growing presence in packaging solutions.

"Delta Packaging & Supply will be an excellent fit for our differentiated business model of like-minded companies," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Johnie Weems runs a highly valued company with a great team who will help us continue to grow our packaging capabilities. As we build upon our progress in the Southeast, we will continue to enhance efficiency so we can deliver the best solutions to our clients."

Delta Packaging & Supply, founded in 1985, has continued to thrive over the years, even during unstable economic times. The company stands out among its competitors because of its commitment to customer service excellence and innovative solutions. By joining Envoy Solutions, Delta Packaging & Supply will benefit from the resources and reach of a national platform, while maintaining customer intimacy on the local level.

"As we look at future growth potential, it's hard to imagine a better opportunity than joining Envoy Solutions," said Johnie Weems, President, and CEO of Delta Packaging & Supply. "By joining this rapidly-growing national platform, we will partner with the best distributors in the business and have exponentially more resources and reach to introduce our packaging solutions to new clients."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Delta Packaging & Supply:

Delta Packaging & Supply, founded in 1985, is an industry-leading packaging distributor that offers a wide range of flexible packaging materials, automated packaging equipment, and efficient packaging solutions to a broad range of industries. Delta Packaging & Supply partners with manufacturers to provide its clients with direct pricing on a long list of industrial packaging products, custom poly bags and film, tapes, strapping, machines, and more. For more information, please visit www.deltapackaging.net.

