National Press Club to Host Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Classics will host an advance movie screening of TURN EVERY PAGE – THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB on Tuesday, Jan 10, 7:00pm at @PressClubDC including Q&A with Director Lizzie Gottlieb. For more information: sonyclassics.com/film/turneverypage/. To RSVP, email TurnEveryPageDC@gmail.com
