Aircraft Asking Values Remain Elevated but Descend from All-Time Highs

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asking values for used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft in Sandhills Global marketplaces all declined in December, retreating from the all-time highs these aircraft categories had reached in November.

• Used turboprop aircraft inventory levels increased 3.18% M/M and were up 10.19% YOY. Prior to December, turboprop aircraft inventory levels hadn't registered in positive territory since Q4 2020.

"Asking values for used aircraft still remain elevated, but as used inventory levels continue to trend upwards from the historical lows of early 2022, sellers need to carefully monitor aircraft value trends in the near future," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, AviationTrader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, jet, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

The Sandhills EVI indicates used piston single aircraft inventory levels were up 78.23% year over year in December. Inventory levels declined from November to December, dropping 4.45%, but have been trending up since Q1 2022.

Asking values decreased 0.66% month over month, but the long-term gains throughout 2022 placed asking values up 11.47% YOY in December.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

Used turboprop aircraft inventory levels increased 3.18% M/M and were up 10.19% YOY. Prior to December, turboprop aircraft inventory levels hadn't registered in positive territory since Q4 2020.

Asking values decreased considerably from November to December, dropping 8.56%. Even with the high short-term drop, used turboprop asking values were up 18.72% YOY.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Inventory increased for the 11th consecutive month in the used jet market. Inventory levels increased 2% M/M and 148.29% YOY in December.

Asking values declined 3.58% M/M, falling from the record high set in November. However, asking values remain higher than last December, up 16.97% YOY.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

The Sandhills EVI shows that inventory levels of used Robinson piston helicopters increased 12.33% YOY and continued to trend up in December, increasing 9.33% M/M.

Asking values in this category bounced back in December, gaining 6.8% M/M and 7.84% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com .

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

