Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed fourth quarter financial results on January 25. Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

4th Quarter
2022


Full Year
2022







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

110



387



747

2



5



767

12



33



777

6



24



787

22



31


Total

152



480








Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

5



25



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

14



50



CH-47 Chinook (New)

9



19



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3



9



F-15 Models

3



12



F/A-18 Models

3



14



KC-46 Tanker

6



15



MH-139



4



P-8 Models

2



12



Commercial and Civil Satellites

2



4



Military Satellites

1



1



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:            Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                         Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
                         Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-fourth-quarter-deliveries-301716830.html

SOURCE Boeing

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.