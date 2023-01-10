Floyd's 99 Barbershop Opens Second Shop in Lexington; Celebrates Grand Opening on January 11

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), a unique, full-service haircare franchise specializing in expert services in an amplified environment, has opened its newest franchisee-owned and operated store in Lexington. Having opened its doors on December 16 at 561 S Broadway Suite 155, Floyd's is dedicated to providing the community with expert quality haircare services at affordable prices. The Lex location is the second Floyd's shop in Lexington. The other is location at 124 Malabu Drive.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop of Lexington will provide its customers with a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling. In addition to traditional hair services, Floyd's is known for its iconic barbershop straight-razor neck shave with hot lather and steamed towels and a complimentary shoulder massage after each service.

To celebrate the opening of the new salon, Floyd's 99 Barbershop will be hosting a grand opening event on January 11. On the day of the grand opening, Floyd's is teaming up with Goodfellas Pizzeria to serve up delicious New York style pizza from 12pm-5pm while customers enjoy half price haircuts. Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio will also be in attendance for a meet and greet where he will sign autographs, and get a haircut at the new Floyd's location.

The new Floyd's location in Lexington will be owned and operated by entrepreneur, Jay Palmer. Palmer has worked in the service industry since he was young. From his experience in restaurants and hotels, Palmer eventually climbed his way up the corporate ladder at a major food franchise and was a big part of their nationwide franchise development. After a 14-year career, Palmer decided to leave the restaurant business. While training for an Ironman Triathlon, Palmer discovered the opportunity to franchise with Floyd's through a group of other potential franchisees. Having previously owned a salon with his wife, Palmer fell in love with the Floyd's brand. Palmer is now the proud owner of 12 Floyd's locations throughout Colorado and Kentucky with plans to open more in the near future.

"Working in the service industry my entire career, I have always been passionate about providing customers with affordable, quality services," said Palmer. "When I discovered Floyd's, I knew it was the perfect place for me because they are known to do just that while also treating their franchisees and employees like family."

Each Floyd's 99 Barbershop location features a unique and energetic vibe, showcased by its signature, hand-curated poster wall of musical greats throughout the decades, with a special emphasis on local artists. Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products. In addition to traditional hair services, Floyd's is known for its iconic barbershop straight-razor neck shave with hot lather and steamed towels and a complimentary shoulder massage after each service.

"The new Floyd's location in Lexington is an excellent addition to the Floyd's family," said Joe Zemla, Senior Director of Franchising for Floyd's 99 Barbershop. "We are excited for Jay Palmer and his new Lexington location and look forward to empowering new clients through exceptional haircare in the Lexington community."

Floyd's 99 Barbershop was established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien, opening the first shop just outside of Denver, Colorado in 2001. Since then, Floyd's has expanded to 127 shops spanning across 15 states, and remains a family-owned company to this day, as well as the segment leader in the industry.

To find out more information about the new Lexington location, please visit https://www.floydsbarbershop.com/the-lex/ or call them at (859) 788-2290.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 127 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

