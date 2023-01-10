FXLV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of F45 Training Holdings Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in FXLV:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/f45-training-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35429&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that F45 Training Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in F45 Training you have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased F45 Training securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the FXLV lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/f45-training-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=35429&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

