GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF 2023 GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup, powering their experiences in leadership, outdoors, STEAM education, and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 29. By supporting the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides an important ingredient for leadership by helping girls develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics. This month, participating Girl Scouts set up their cookie businesses. Angelenos are encouraged to reach out to a Girl Scout they know to place an order starting January 17. Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in-person on January 29. On February 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts.

Beyond having fun working in a team and greeting customers with a favorite, iconic treat, Girl Scouts describe the benefits of the Cookie Program: "I have learned to be brave and confident through the Cookie Program," says Kayleah. Adds Sophia, "I've learned lots of social and business skills… you teach customers something about cookies they might not have known and you show them that you are motivated to reach your goal." "I use the five skills a lot – especially Goal Setting. Every year, I set a higher personal goal for myself," says Laila.

"Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program has long-lasting benefits," underscores Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. "This year especially, I know our cookiepreneurs are excited to be practicing their skills and thrilled to be back to more in-person connections with their customers."

Girl Scouts' newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy, the first age level in Girl Scouting, to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. Through Girl Scouting, girls become leaders in their daily lives and in their communities and prepare for their bright futures too.

Nationally, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Consumers can learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations are working together to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Visit www.planetoat.com/girlscouts to learn more.

More on How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

This month, participating Girl Scouts set up their cookie businesses and start taking orders on January 17. Starting January 29, they deliver cookies personally to their local customers. And beginning February 27, consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment to their front doors, including the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie. In addition to online ordering, starting February 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to learn how she's selling cookies. Girl Scouts start taking orders on January 17 and deliver cookies starting January 29 .

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy

February 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes, by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth (cookie boothing begins February 10), to purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit https://www.girlscoutsla.org/cookies to learn more about local troops selling outside of Greater Los Angeles.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscoutsla.org/join.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

