Helping Hands Family Now Providing Autism Services for Children in Philadelphia County

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For several years there has been a steady increase in need for more autism spectrum disorder (ASD) treatment centers serving children in Philadelphia County. Research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, referencing a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, estimates that the current prevalence rate of ASD is about 1 in 44 children. Fortunately, Philadelphia County is now home to a brand-new Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) provider for children diagnosed with ASD. The mission of Helping Hands Family is to provide families with access to evidence-based ABA treatment and other autism services.

HHF's qualified ABA therapists are committed to delivering exceptional service to their families. Every child gets the undivided attention of therapeutic teams as they collaborate to create a treatment plan specifically designed to address each child's individual challenges and help them reach their goals. Using a collaborative approach, families are included in every step of the autism treatment process, from setting treatment objectives to tracking progress.

Positive reinforcement and other strategies are fundamental to ABA, a form of treatment that aims to address behavioral issues and enhance social skills, communication, and academic achievement in people with ASD, making it the therapy of choice. The American Psychological Association and the United States Surgeon General fully endorse ABA treatment for autism and established it as the pinnacle of treatment for individuals with autism.

Through an enthusiastic perspective and individualized approaches, the compassionate team at HHF helps each child succeed. Clinical Director Chelsea Smith, M.S., BCBA, LBS comments,

"As we grow in Philadelphia, my goal is to provide services focused on compassion for those we work with and striving to make ABA therapy fun and meaningful for everyone involved. Another big focus for our growth is collaboration to create a truly individualized approach that will lead to positive, valuable outcomes for the families we serve. I look forward to developing a well-rounded team in Philadelphia and bringing high-quality ABA services to the region."

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

