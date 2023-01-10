MHS Celebrates Community Impact Made across Indiana in 2022

Local Health Plan Supported More Than 70 Community Organizations and Participated in More Than 250 Community Events to Help Improve the Health and Wellbeing of Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, communities across Indiana sought to improve their health and wellness in the face of countless healthcare challenges like COVID-19 variants, mental health challenges, and more. Through it all, MHS has committed to help residents of Indiana improve their health and wellbeing through awareness, education and action.

This past year, MHS provided funding and support to more than 70 organizations and participated in more than 250 events with community partners to improve the lives of Hoosiers. Recognizing the impact of social determinants of health, MHS expanded its support beyond medical needs and took action to empower and uplift communities, ensuring a strong foundation for overall health and wellness. These activities addressed challenges such as food insecurity, vaccinations, nutrition, health education, and health literacy.

"Speaking with members of the community, we've learned so much about their personal struggles with health, and I'm proud of our involvement in helping them on the path toward health and wellness," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President & CEO. "To see the people of Indiana active and engaged in their health and wellbeing is a powerful image. I have the utmost appreciation for our employees and everyone in our communities working together to improve their lives."

Through health initiatives and engagement efforts, MHS helped transform the health of Indiana communities with multiple initiatives, including:

Walk for Wellness: MHS organized several Walk for Wellness events around the state of Indiana for Hoosiers in rural areas. Each Walk for Wellness event offered free dental and vision services, immunizations, and additional community resources, including vouchers to Shoe Sensation for a new pair of shoes. MHS partnered with Indiana Black Barbershop Initiative, Community Action of Southern Indiana , Inc. (CASI), Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corporation (SIEOC), Green Tree Mall, Shoe Sensation, and Indiana Immunization Coalition to successfully bring Walk for Wellness services to Hoosiers.

Block Out Hunger: MHS and Pacers Sports & Entertainment teamed up for four Block Out Hunger events in 2022 and into 2023. Block Out Hunger aims to provide individuals and families in need with healthy food options. MHS also worked with the Rock Initiative at Eastern Star, Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, Edna Martin Christian Center, and the Indianapolis Fire Department to provide individuals and families with bags of groceries from Kroger filled with healthy food options, including vegetables, fruit, meat, soup, crackers, and other pantry staple items. Each family also received a Pacers/Fever swag bag and tickets to a Pacers game.

Nine13 Sports: As new partnership launched in 2022, Nine13 Sports and MHS created new and fun perspectives of health and fitness lessons being taught in local schools. MHS sponsored 18 events with Nine13 in six Indiana schools, reaching 2,133 students through programming.

MHS Adopt-A-School: As part of the MHS Adopt-A-School program, Bloomingdale Elementary School held its first Health and Wellness Resource Fair, providing over 85 families with immunizations, insurance coverage resources, health education, library cards, tutoring, shoes, warm clothing items, and more.

Back-to-School Vaccination Events: MHS partnered with the City of Lawrence , Shalom Health Center, and the Indiana Department of Health to bring free vaccinations to adults and children every Thursday in July at the Fort Ben Farmers Market. Children who received their back-to-school vaccinations during an event also received a free MHS backpack. A total of 149 vaccinations were administered to 76 individuals throughout the month of July.

These positive partnerships, programs, sponsorships and events brought improved health and well-being throughout Indiana, while allowing MHS to support and build meaningful relationships among communities. These connections remain a priority for MHS as it moves into the new year.

For more information about MHS services and benefits, please visit mhsindiana.com.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs; and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace, and Wellcare By Allwell, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise.

