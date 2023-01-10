MIGHTY DOG ROOFING RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S FRANCHISE 500®

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Dog Roofing, one of HorsePower Brands of Omaha ever growing portfolio of home service brands was recognized as one of the top brands in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazines' Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Mighty Dog Roofing ranked #203 for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power with over 235 territories to date.

Zach Beutler, co-founder HorsePower Brands (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled with this year's ranking for Mighty Dog Roofing," said Zach Beutler, co-founder of HorsePower Brands. "We've had a great deal of success with the brand – it's a service needed by all demographics from commercial to residential – we will continue to provide high-quality roofing services with superior customer service and quality craftsmanship for years to come."

HPB is a portfolio company of seven franchise brands in the service industry. An additional three brands will join the company in 2023 with an expectation of 25 brands by 2025. Current brands include Heroes Lawn Care, Gatsby Glass (custom glass solutions), Blingle (premier lighting services), Mighty Dog Roofing, Groovy Hues (best in paint, power wash and gutter services), Bumble Bee Blinds and iFoam (energy efficient insulation services). Since the company's inception in 2019, HPB has awarded more than 550 territories throughout the U.S. in less than 24 months.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs at all levels," said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer.

"The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

About HorsePower Brands

HorsePower Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on HorsePower Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrandscom .

Josh Skolnick, co-founder HorsePower Brands (PRNewswire)

