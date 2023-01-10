New Resource Launched in Fight Against American Antisemitism Crisis

Antisemitism-911.org Provides Resources to Help Victims

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antisemitic attacks reached a record level in 2021 and by many indications, 2022 will far exceed that dark year. Antisemitic acts are now almost commonplace as entertainment, sports and political icons bring Jew-hatred into the mainstream.

FBI director Christopher Wray recently said that 63 percent of all hate attacks are motivated by antisemitism, yet Jews only represent two percent of the population. From a shocking hostage-taking situation during services in a synagogue in Colleyville, TX, to a barrage of attacks on Hasidic Jews in New York City, this past year brought into focus that every Jew has a target on his or her back.

Against this backdrop, Antisemitism-911.org, a new resource offered by The Focus Project, has been launched to help those threatened, intimidated or victimized – and those who simply want to be prepared.

The Antisemitism-911 website provides simple-to-navigate resources to help any victim or witness to cope and respond, so that they do not need to look far and wide – whether a student, a teacher, a parent or an employer – for help, advice or further resources. This site is particularly useful for synagogues, Jewish community centers and other institutions to be able to easily decide which organization is the most appropriate resource. Approved resources include ADL, Hadassah, the Brandeis Center, StandWithUs, the Israeli American Council and Echoes and Reflections.

Experiencing an antisemitic hate incident, whether verbal or physical, can be quite traumatic.

"If you experience or see an antisemitic incident, your first inclination is to respond but you're not sure how," said Laurence Moskowitz, communications advisor to Antisemitism-911.org whose firm, Lumentus, built the website. "By giving people new practical tools to respond, we hope to address and limit these acts of hate and stem the rising tide of antisemitism in our country."

The new website includes quick and user-friendly information on what to do, what to say, and where to report an incident. It also provides educational information and resources about antisemitism – when it becomes unlawful, and when anti-Zionism crosses into antisemitism.

"Jewish people continue to face repeated violence and very real threats, from all kinds of actors … simply for being who they are," Wray recently declared. "I'd venture to say no community feels more threatened by that boiling over into violence. The threat of violent extremism is real, and it's urgent."

About Antisemitism-911

Antisemitism-911.org, offered by The Focus Project, was created by a group of everyday American Jews who have experienced either verbal antisemitism or actual acts of vandalism at their schools, synagogues, community centers or personal places of business. We are not affiliated with any one organization and do not aim to replace their amazing efforts and resources, but our material has been reviewed by many of their representatives and we offer links to their pages where relevant. Our goal is to serve as a central repository of information and guidance and refer you to the most appropriate resource.

Approved resources for the site include: ADL, Hadassah, StandWithUs, Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the Israeli American Council and Echoes and Reflections.

Antisemitism 911 is a resource of The Focus Project, a joint initiative of a broad coalition of U.S. Jewish organizations working together to combat antisemitism and anti-Zionism in America.

