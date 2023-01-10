Noble Oak Partners with World Nature Photography Awards

As Official Whiskey Sponsor, Noble Oak Celebrates Wonders of the Earth in 'Plants and Fungi' Category

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Oak , an award-winning whiskey brand with a noble heart, today announced its partnership with World Nature Photography Awards as the official whiskey sponsor. As a brand with a mission of revitalizing the planet by planting trees in partnership with One Tree Planted, this sponsorship of the 'Plants and Fungi' category continues the brand's commitment to putting a spotlight on nature. Winners of the World Nature Photography Awards will be announced in February 2023 with the reveal of stunning nature and wildlife photography from across the world.

Through purpose and reforestation initiatives, Noble Oak hopes to continue to shine a spotlight on the world around us.

"Noble Oak's mission to reforest our planet and have a direct impact on nature, people and wildlife aligns with the goal of World Nature Photography Awards," says Jack Bauer, Brand Manager, Noble Oak. "Our participation is more than just a sponsorship. We know making a true change will take more than that and our hope is that this spurs conversation and action. As a community, we look forward to spotlighting the beauty around us."

Noble Oak has been working with One Tree Planted since 2017 and it simply came to life with two principles – great whiskey and giving back to communities. The brand's inspiration is the mighty oak tree and what better way to give back to the planet than by planting trees in communities across the United States. Beyond the whiskey community, Noble Oak strives to have a real impact on the earth and ensure both are sustainable and healthy. Through purpose and reforestation initiatives, the brand hopes to continue to shine a spotlight and now visually, showcase the incredibly beautiful world around us through the World Nature Photography Awards.

"We're thrilled to have Noble Oak come on board as our official whiskey. We have a shared goal in that we both place tree-planting at the heart of our purpose and hope to work with Noble Oak in the years to come to highlight the importance of saving our precious planet for future generations. We're really excited about the partnership," said Adrian Dinsdale, CEO of the World Nature Photography Awards.

Founded in 2020, this year's World Nature Photography Awards saw their best year yet, with entries coming in from 20 countries across 6 continents.

Noble Oak is an award-winning whiskey brand with a noble heart; every bottle plants a tree in partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization dedicated to sustainably reforesting our Earth's green spaces. Noble Oak's whiskeys are double oak matured - first aging in Charred New American White Oak barrels followed by a unique WoodCraft® finishing that delivers unrivaled body and flavor. Its Double Oak Bourbon is finished using Spanish Sherry Oak Cask Staves, offering notes of vanilla and dried fruit, whereas its Double Oak Rye whiskey is finished using Port Wine Oak Cask Staves, eliciting notes of toffee and allspice. Noble Oak is sold only in the United States, to find a location near you, please visit: https://www.nobleoak.com/en-us/shop-0 .

The World Nature Photography Awards were founded in the belief that we can all make small efforts to shape the future of our planet in a positive way and that photography can influence people to see the world from a different perspective and change their own habits for the good of the planet.

