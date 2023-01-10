ROSSER CAPITAL PARTNERS MAKES A GROWTH INVESTMENT IN KITCHEN SOCIAL

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosser Capital Partners announced that they have completed an investment in Kitchen Social, a three-unit, small-box, bar-centric, full-service restaurant concept based in Ohio. The investment proceeds are intended to accelerate the concept's growth. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2019, Kitchen Social now has three brick-and-mortar locations in Columbus, Dublin, and Beachwood, Ohio, with a fourth location under development in Crocker Park, Westlake, Ohio. The restaurants feature an eclectic menu including Asian, Italian, Indian and Mexican flavors complimented by an expansive craft cocktail beverage offering. Kitchen Social was founded by Brian O'Malley, the former CEO and COO of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, with partners Phil Yandolino, Brian Harvey and Justin Stratford.

"Kitchen Social is a differentiated restaurant concept with a relentless focus on food quality, variety and customer service in a great atmosphere," said Jacob Organek, Managing Partner at Rosser Capital. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kitchen Social to accelerate growth in new and existing markets while teaming up again with Brian."

Rosser Capital Partners was previously an investor in Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, having taken the business public in 2010 when O'Malley was COO at the time.

In founding Kitchen Social, O'Malley said, "It's about providing something more than just great food and service, but something where people genuinely make a connection with what we do. I think that's why we've been so fortunate so far. I look forward to collaborating again with Rosser Capital Partners to grow Kitchen Social and help bring our unique restaurant experience to more communities."

Kitchen Social was voted Best New Restaurant in 2020 and Best Overall Restaurant in 2022 by 614 Magazine in Columbus.

ABOUT ROSSER CAPITAL PARTNERS

Rosser Capital Partners is a lower middle market investment firm with a focus on investing in emerging concepts and brands within the restaurant, retail and consumer industries. We seek to partner with strong management teams who have demonstrated the skills, commitment and discipline to create shareholder value over time. Over the last 25 years, the principals of Rosser Capital Partners have completed 27 transactions for an aggregate consideration of over $2.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.rossercapitalpartners.com.

