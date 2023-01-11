BioSteel Cements Its Position as Sports Hydration Drink of the Ice and Becomes Official Sports Hydration Partner of Six National Hockey League Franchises

New Official Hydration Partner of the NHL Signs Multi-Year Team Partnerships with Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced a series of multi-year partnerships that expand its growing presence in the National Hockey League (NHL®) and name the brand the new Official Sports Hydration Partner of six franchises: the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Each team is hosting tailored activations this season to enhance and spotlight the brand's mission of delivering premium hydration to athletes and consumers around the globe. Activations include BioSteel trigger promotions and point-of-sale displays at local retailers, sampling opportunities, in-arena branding, social media promotions and more. Trigger promotion opportunities include tailored activations to align with BioSteel sports hydration drink product attributes, such as zero sugar and five essential electrolytes, with exact details and availability varying by market.

Earlier this year, BioSteel became the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) in a full circle moment for a brand born in an NHL locker room. Through the League deal, BioSteel secured rinkside marketing and product supply rights for all benches and locker rooms, the right to use NHL logos, marks and teams at the national level, as well as player marketing and activation rights through the NHLPA. With these six new franchise sponsorships, BioSteel enhances its marketing activation rights in each corresponding local market, including through the use of the individual teams' logos on point-of-sale displays at local retailers and additional touch points for fans in the arenas and surrounding communities.

"BioSteel has been deeply imbedded in the hockey community since its inception, and when we secured the NHL deal last summer, we knew we wanted to deepen our connection with hockey fans through local partnerships and activations," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder of BioSteel and NHL veteran. "Through each of these new team deals, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to tell our story and introduce our premium hydration products to each of these franchises' communities."

"We're thrilled to work with BioSteel as the Official Hydration Partner of the Anaheim Ducks. BioSteel will be available at all team facilities, providing access to premium hydration at all times," said Graham Siderius, Ducks Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "The Ducks partnership with BioSteel also ensures access to sugar-free hydration for all athletes participating in development programs at Rinks facilities throughout Southern California, including the Lady Ducks and Junior Ducks."

"We're excited to partner with BioSteel and to have their premium products hydrating our players this season," said Hurricanes President and General Manager, Don Waddell. "Our players are thrilled to drink BioSteel to get the electrolytes they need to compete at the highest level."

"We're thrilled to welcome BioSteel as our official hydration partner," said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations at the Chicago Blackhawks. "BioSteel is a brand that's deeply embedded in the hockey community, and we're looking forward to working closely with them to offer fans and members of our community an opportunity to enjoy the same product our players will be using to stay hydrated all season long."

"Our team, organization and front office are passionate about being able to perform at the highest level," said Ryan Shirk, Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We are thrilled to welcome BioSteel to the Blue Jackets family as an official partner who will help educate the next generation of athletes on the importance of sugar-free, premium sports hydration drinks."

"The Penguins are proud to partner with BioSteel," said Penguins SVP of Partnership Sales, Jack Tipton. "BioSteel will be prominently displayed inside the locker room, on the benches and throughout PPG Paints Arena. Fans in attendance will be able to purchase the same ready-to-drink products on the concourses that hydrate our players on the ice."

"The Lightning are very excited to welcome BioSteel into the VSG family this season and beyond as official partners," said Vinik Sports Group Vice President of Partnerships, Sheri Anderson. "We look forward to having their zero sugar products in AMALIE Arena and across Tampa Bay, hydrating our players and Bolts Nation."

Founded in 2009 by Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients to support the delivery of essential electrolytes to aid physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed ready-to-drink sports hydration drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel ready-to-drink sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 23 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

BioSteel Media Contact

Rachel Spraker

Senior Manager, Brand Communications

rachel.spraker@canopygrowth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.