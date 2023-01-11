Built In Honors Hightouch in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Hightouch Earns 18th on Built In's Best Startup Places to Work in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Hightouch was honored in its 2023 Best Startup Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Hightouch earned 18th place on Built In's Best Startup Places to Work in San Francisco. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Hightouch listed as one of Built Ins Best Places to Work in San Francisco (PRNewswire)

"Since our founding, our vision has been to make data available to all of the business teams who need it. The only way we could achieve that goal is by building a world-class team. This recognition validates our team of over one hundred employees, collaborating and building together every day," explains Kashish Gupta, co-CEO.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT HIGHTOUCH

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, which syncs data from data warehouses to over 100 SaaS tools. Hightouch was founded on the notion that every business team—sales, marketing, support, success—needs relevant, accurate, and real-time customer data in the software they use to engage with customers including CRM, email, and support platforms. With data warehouses as the hub for customer data, Hightouch has pioneered the concept of Reverse ETL, which is the easiest way to get data out of data warehouses and into those customer-facing operational systems. Hightouch is based in San Francisco and backed by leading investors such as ICONIQ Growth, Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Y-Combinator, and Afore Capital. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com.

Hightouch, based in San Francisco, is the Leader in Data Activation and Reverse ETL. (PRNewswire)

