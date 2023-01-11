Xinhua Silk Road: 37 cities along the Yellow River see favorable trend in high-quality development: report

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on high-quality development of cities along the Yellow River was released for the first time at an online seminar held via video link on Tuesday.

The report focuses on the high-quality development practices of 37 cities along the Yellow River, including Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, and provides in-depth evaluation and analysis through big data.

The conclusion shows that in recent years, the high-quality development index of cities along the Yellow River rises from 1,022 points in 2018 to 1,142 points in 2022, with an increase of 11.74 percent, indicating an overall upward trend and improving level of cities' development. Among them, the index of Lanzhou climbs from 1,117 points in 2018 to 1,266 points in 2022, with an increase rate of 13.34 percent, higher than the average level of these cities.

A series of measures have been taken in recent years to promote ecological protection and high-quality development in Lanzhou, said Zhang Weiwen, mayor of Lanzhou.

It is noted that since 2021, Lanzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission and China Economic Information Service have jointly carried out the research on cities' development along the Yellow River from five dimensions, namely economic vitality, quality of life, public services, social harmony and ecological governance.

