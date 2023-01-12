Agency EA Promotes New VP of Client Services, Ellie Meyer

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency EA, a global, award-winning brand experience agency and division of EA Collective, announced today the promotion of Ellie Meyer to the position of VP of Client Services.

Ellie Meyer, VP of Client Services at Agency EA (PRNewswire)

"Agency EA continues to provide our clients with top of the line account management, strategy and creative design within their experiential programs. Ellie's brilliance and expertise in the account and client service realm has been incredibly influential to the success of our growing client base," said Rick Cosgrove, President of Agency EA. "We're excited for Ellie to take on the role of VP of Client Services – her passion and dedication for her work will continue to make an impact."

Ellie has worked in experiential marketing since 2006. She spent the first 15 years of her career managing and strategizing B2B and B2C experiential brand activations for clients like PlayStation, Kraft-Heinz, Keurig and Sony at Marketing Werks. Over the last year, Ellie has brought her wealth of account experience to EA as Group Account Director where she's built exceptional relationships with clients including Breakthrough Energy, Hilton, Zoom, and ADP.

As Vice President of Client Services, Ellie will be leading and managing the entire client services department at Agency EA, ensuring all day-to-day workflows and client projects are executed with excellence.

About Agency EA

Agency EA (www.agencyea.com) is an award-winning, full-service brand experience agency, known for its strategic vision, inspired creative and seamless execution. EA connects brands with their target audiences through live, hybrid and virtual events, strategic marketing campaigns, digital engagements, and experiential activations. Named as Adweek's "Fastest Growing Agency" in 2019, one of Ad Age's "Best Places to Work," and a "Top 10 Best Places to Work for Women" by Crain's, EA is also a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Founded in 1999, EA has worked with a broad spectrum of esteemed clients across industries, including Google, Hilton, Intuit, Samsung, Molson Coors, Zoom, McDonald's and the Obama Administration. Located in the heart of Chicago, Agency EA is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

