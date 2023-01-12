ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) President and CEO Patrick Pacious has been named one of the highest-rated CEOs, according to Comparably's 2022 Best CEO rankings. The accolade, which positions Pacious alongside chief executives of some of the world's most well-known companies – from Microsoft and Adobe to Google and IBM – comes on the heels of his fifth year at the helm of Choice and reflects the company's latest period of success.

Choice Hotels CEO Patrick Pacious Named 'Best CEO' for Fourth Consecutive Year by Comparably (PRNewswire)

"Choice Hotels has transformed itself these past few years, and this latest recognition is a powerful testament to not just the strength of our strategic investments and growth, but also to the fortitude of all our associates who have gone the extra mile to take our business and brand promise to new heights," said Pacious. "Together, we're leading the way – supporting more than 13,000 franchise owners who put their trust in Choice brands each day while continuing to create rewarding experiences for the loyal guests who stay with us – and our future has never been brighter."

Pacious has been Choice Hotels' president and CEO since September 2017, and throughout his successful tenure has established a proven track record of building and strengthening brands. In addition to cementing Choice Hotels' legacy in the midscale travel segment with the successful transformation of the company's flagship Comfort brand, Pacious propelled Choice's extended stay segment with new brands following the strategic acquisition of WoodSpring Suites in 2018 and the launch of Everhome Suites in 2020. In 2021, under Pacious' stewardship, Choice also became the first hotel company to exceed its pre-pandemic performance. Most recently, Pacious guided the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas, the largest transaction in the company's history, which added nine brands and further extends the company's reach into the upscale segment.

In addition to helping empower small business owner success and creating memorable experiences for guests when traveling, Pacious has led an inclusive corporate culture. As a result, he was named the Lodging Magazine 2022 Person of the Year and Choice was also recently recognized as a best-in-class franchisor and leading employer by several groups, including:

Top Franchise for Diversity 2022 by Entrepreneur Magazine

World's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes

America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 by Forbes

World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022 by Forbes

Comparably determined this year's Best CEOs through ratings anonymously provided by employees. The final data set was compiled from nearly 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies on Comparably.com and segmented into two ranked lists: Top 100 CEOs from Large Companies (those with 500 or more employees) and Top CEOs from Small/Mid-Size companies. Choice Hotels is the only hotel company to be recognized on this annual list.

For information about Choice Hotels' leadership, visit www.media.choicehotels.com/our-leadership.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2023 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.