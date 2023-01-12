Genesys and World Wide Technology Team Up for Next-Generation Customer and Employee Experience Solutions

New partnership creates seamless adoption of smart end-to-end innovations to help joint customers transform their business for the experience economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announced a new partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider specializing in infrastructure modernization and digital transformation. To help organizations orchestrate experiences built for today's consumer, WWT is building a dedicated Genesys practice to accelerate customer experience transformation and support more than 2,000 WWT customers, including 80% of Fortune 100 companies.

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys) (PRNewswire)

In today's complex business market, customer and employee loyalty continues to decline — and profitability is suffering. For organizations to succeed, they must deliver better experiences with less. This requires organizations to deliver people-centric experiences, ensuring customers are known, understood and cared for across all engagements while enabling their employees with fit-for-purpose tools and resources to support every interaction.

Through cloud experience orchestration capabilities from Genesys and WWT managed technology solutions, the companies are working together to help organizations accelerate cloud migrations and digital and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. With a greater ability to listen, predict, engage and optimize in real time, organizations can drive deeper relationships with customers and employees for better business outcomes. In addition, with the ability to run the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform in a test environment at the WWT Advanced Technology Center, joint customers will benefit from a smooth digital transformation.

This new agreement builds upon a long-standing collaboration between Genesys and WWT to help companies thrive in the digital world, simplifying and streamlining adoption of innovative, cloud-native customer experience solutions. In fact, Genesys and WWT recently closed a multimillion-dollar transaction with a multinational telecommunications company. Genesys technology was selected to power its experience orchestration strategy, giving the global company the foundation to transform customer engagement across voice and digital channels.

Commenting on Genesys and WWT working together:

"As a company that prides itself on being a 'trusted advisor' to our customers, we continually focus on identifying market-leading vendors and technologies that can add value to our solution offerings. Genesys thought leadership and completeness of vision make them a driving force in CX strategy. With Genesys, we will be able to create personalized and powerful customer-centric experiences, unifying all interactions across the customer journey - from web commerce transactions to customer service engagement. As a result, WWT is excited to partner with Genesys and add them to our ecosystem of Contact Center partners ," said Simon Kruger , Contact Center Practice Manager at World Wide Technology.

"Genesys is a cornerstone for us in helping our customers deliver the best Total Experiences for their customers. As companies progress their digital transformation, the industry has quickly moved from focusing on just omni-channel interactions to demanding orchestrated digital insights. Today, businesses need total visibility of customers at every touchpoint, and Genesys with its capabilities like journey management are critical to providing real-time digital understanding. The contextual intelligence that Genesys is bringing to our largest customers across all digital points of customer interaction is empowering these organizations to intentionally take action from the virtual contact center to personalized in-person and in-home experiences," said Marlan K Hardie, Area Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of the Global Service Provider business at World Wide Technology.

"Delivering better business outcomes begins with technology that helps organizations quickly and smoothly adapt to customer needs and expectations. Our long-standing relationship with WWT is based on a shared belief in the power of customer and employee experience transformation. This new partnership represents our commitment to helping organizations access end-to-end technology solutions that enable true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty," said Amy Slater , Vice President of America's Partner and Alliances Ecosystem Sales at Genesys.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com .

©2023 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Janelle Dickerson

Genesys

Janelle.Dickerson@Genesys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys