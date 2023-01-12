IAB Announces Full Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting Jan. 22-24 in Marco Island, Florida

Senior Leaders Discuss the Industry's Future and Set Agenda for 2023

Speakers include Professional Baseball Player and Entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez, Netflix's Jeremi Gorman, Meta's Erin Egan, TheSkimm's Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, Writer, Television and Podcast Host Baratunde Thurston, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today unveiled the final schedule for its Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM), taking place from January 22-24 in Marco Island, Florida.

"ALM has been and continues to be the epicenter of the digital economy, surfacing hotly-debated topics facing the ecosystem at large. IAB is the association that brings together the full digital ecosystem. ALM is where we set the year's agenda, driving the direction of the industry," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "Attendees will gain critical insight and perspective on important topics including measurement, privacy, the streaming revolution, sustainability, and the emerging metaverse. ALM is the time for alignment, consensus, and action from all stakeholders."

The 2023 conference theme, "It Starts Here," explores a vision for the industry, and will uncover opportunities, paths forward, new connections, and meaningful ideas for the future. The three-day event will be held in-person at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, gathering industry leaders to address significant regulatory changes, challenges around consumer privacy and data use, the explosion of retail media networks, the evolving Metaverse/Web3, trust and transparency, and a host of new ad-supported opportunities.

Speakers will include:

Matthew Ball , Pioneering Tech Authority, Venture Capitalist, and Bestselling Author, The Metaverse

Krishan Bhatia, President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal

Jeffrey Cole , Director and Chief Executive Officer, Center for the Digital Future, USC Annenberg

Sean Corcoran, U.S. Chief Executive Officer, Mediahub

Soumya Donkada, Head of Digital, Media, and E-Commerce, Beauty and Well-being, Unilever

Sean Downey , President, Americas and Global Partners, Google

Erin Egan , Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, Meta

Michele Fino , Head of Branded Entertainment, Crackle Plus

Jeremi Gorman , President, Worldwide Advertising, Netflix

Scott Howe , Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp

Jay Livingston , Chief Marketing Officer, Shake Shack

Ryan Moore , Global Chief Revenue Officer, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games Company

Ian Orefice , President and Chief Operating Officer, TIME and TIME Studios

John Osborn , U.S. Director, Ad Net Zero

Christena Pyle , Chief Equity Officer, dentsu

Alex Rodriguez , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, A-Rod Corp

Athan Stephanopoulos , Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, CNN

Baratunde Thurston , Host, America Outdoors and How To Citizen Podcast

Deborah Wahl , Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Company

Kevin Warren , Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, UPS

Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin , Co-founders and Co-Chief Executive Officer's, TheSkimm

Andrea Zapata , Executive Vice President, Head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2023 Main Stage Schedule

Additional track sessions available, please view the full ALM 2023 agenda

at: https://www.iab.com/events/alm-2023/

Sunday January 22, 2023 Monday January 23, 2023 Tuesday January 24, 2023 4:00-4:05 PM



Welcome & Opening Remarks



David Cohen, CEO, IAB 9:00-9:25 AM



'It Starts Here'



David Cohen, CEO, IAB 9:00-9:05 AM



Opening Remarks



David Cohen, CEO, IAB 4:10-4:35 PM



Remarks from IAB Chair 9:25-9:45 AM



Thought Leadership by Meta



Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy,

Meta 9:05-9:25 AM



Thought Leadership Featuring

Google

Sean Downey, President, Americas

& Global Partners, Google 4:35-5:05 PM



Move Slow and Fix Things



Baratunde Thurston, Host, America

Outdoors and How To Citizen

Podcast 9:50-10:05 AM



From Pain to Power



Andy Monfried, CEO and Founder,

Lotame 9:30-9:55 AM



Metaverse – Expectations vs.

Reality



Matthew Ball, Pioneering Tech

Authority, Venture Capitalist and

Bestselling Author, The Metaverse Alex Heath, Deputy Editor, The Verge 5:10-5:35 PM



Leadership Speaks: Creating a

More Inclusive Industry



Lisa Sherman, President and CEO,

The Ad Council Lauren Weinberg, Global Head of

Marketing and Communications,

Square Christena Pyle, Chief Equity Officer,

dentsu Michele Fino, Head of Branded

Entertainment, Crackle Plus 10:05-10:30 AM



Session To Be Announced 10:00-10:25 AM



An Unskippable Conversation



Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO,

Medialink Jeremi Gorman, President,

Worldwide Advertising, Netflix 5:40-6:00 PM



Disruptors at the Gate



Jeffrey Cole, Director and CEO,

Center for the Digital Future, USC

Annenberg 10:30-11:00 AM



Session To Be Announced 10:25-10:45 AM



Tech Lab: A Decade of Billions in

Value. Next Stop? Trillions!



Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab

1:55-2:25 PM



The State of Play: Baseball, Money,

and the Future of Sports – In

Conversation with Alex Rodriguez



Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO,

A-Rod Corp David Cohen, CEO, IAB 12:05-12:15 PM



IAB State of Data 2023



Pam Zucker, SVP, Chief Strategy

Officer, IAB

2:25-2:45 PM



In Conversation with Nielsen



Karthik Rao, CEO, Audience

Measurement, Nielsen David Cohen, CEO, IAB 12:15-12:35 PM



In Conversation with CNN



Athan Stephanopoulos, EVP and

Chief Digital Officer, CNN

2:45-3:05 PM



Forward Looking: In Conversation

with Dotdash Meredith



Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash Meredith Sara Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios 12:35-1:05 PM



Leadership Speaks: What I'm

Prioritizing in '23



David Cohen, CEO, IAB Maria Weaver, President, Warner

Music Experience Kevin Warren, EVP and CMO, UPS Geraldine White, Chief Diversity

Officer, Publicis Groupe U.S.

4:50-5:15 PM



From Newsletter to Media Empire:

Moving The Needle on Modern Day

Media



Danielle Weisberg, Co-Founder and

Co-CEO, theSkimm Carly Zakin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO,

theSkimm Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, CMO, IAB



5:15-5:40 PM



The State of Digital Media and

Advertising in DC



Lartease Tiffith, EVP, Public Policy, IAB



5:45-6:05 PM



Money Talks: Opportunity Through A

Financial Investors Lens



Terence Kawaja, Founder and CMO,

LUMA Partners Reed Rayman, Partner, Private Equity,

Apollo Stephen Master, Managing Director,

GTCR Yicong Liu, Director, CVC



All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

Note the event will not be live streamed this year, ALM has prioritized the value of in-person connections.

IAB does not require proof of vaccination to attend events. However, it is strongly recommended that in-person attendees be vaccinated, and that you stay home if symptomatic. IAB's Event and COVID-19 Policy and Code of Conduct.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

