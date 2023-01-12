Placer.ai Adds Industry Executives to Leadership Team To Drive Company's Next Phase of Growth

Dean Neese joins as CFO, and Mike Fordyce as CRO following another year of over 100% revenue growth to over $50 Million

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placer.ai , the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced today the addition of Dean Neese as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mike Fordyce as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The hires bring decades of industry experience to the Placer.ai leadership team to guide the company toward its next phase of growth.

"The last year has presented unique economic challenges which have only reinforced the value of reliable, accurate data, and the continued growth is a true testament to the solution Placer brings to the market," said Noam Ben-Zvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Placer.ai. "We are still only at the beginning of our journey, and adding executives with experience, talent, and vision is a critical step towards achieving our full potential. Dean Neese and Mike Fordyce are proven executives that possess these traits and can guide this company forward to unlock the full power of Placer.ai and the physical market intelligence category," he added.

In 2022, Placer.ai saw revenue increases of over 100% to over $50 Million driven by the doubling of its customer base to nearly 2,000 companies and civic organizations including leaders in commercial real estate, retail, CPG, and financial services. The additions of Neese and Fordyce are aimed at helping the company maintain this growth trajectory as it continues to scale.

Neese served as the SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development at DocuSign and has held numerous executive positions including CFO of Shape Security (Acquired by F5 Networks ), and CFO at Qubole (Acquired by Idera ).

"Placer possesses a unique combination of proven market adoption and almost unlimited upside. We're only scratching the surface of how physical market intelligence can change the way businesses and civic organizations make decisions," said Dean Neese, CFO. "To solve this problem, we need to continue building a world-class organization and business. I am thrilled to be joining as the company's first CFO to build out new functions and strengthen those already in place as we continue to create the foundations for long-term success."

Fordyce served as CEO of marketing platform, NinthDecimal. He continued on to act as CBO (Chief Business Officer) at InMarket , following the company's acquisition of NinthDecimal. Prior to this, he was the SVP of Business Development and Sales at AT&T Digital.

"The days of hunches and guesses are coming to an end. To thrive in today's market, businesses must rely on market intelligence to drive better decisions on how to grow and optimize their impact. Placer is revolutionizing the physical market intelligence space with accurate data that fundamentally improves the way decisions are made," said Mike Fordyce, CRO of Placer.ai. "I have spent the last decade helping businesses leverage data, but there is a unique opportunity at Placer to create exponential growth in the data adoption curve. We have the ability to change and improve the way businesses operate in the physical world and I am so excited to help lead the company forward on this mission."

About Placer.ai:

Placer.ai is the most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Find more information here: https://placer.ai/

